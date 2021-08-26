Graypoint LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.97. 3,612,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

