Graypoint LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. 1,181,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

