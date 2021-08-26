Graypoint LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

