Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 2,395,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72.

