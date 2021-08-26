Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,083 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.