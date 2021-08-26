Graypoint LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. 3,985,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

