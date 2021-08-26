Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GGII traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,435,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,471,594. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01.
Green Globe International Company Profile
