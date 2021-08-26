Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GGII traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,435,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,471,594. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

