Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 905.50 ($11.83). 7,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 61,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £298.33 million and a PE ratio of 503.06.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

