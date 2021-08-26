Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,926 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,866,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

