Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 24,628 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,917,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,472,000 after buying an additional 487,590 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 166,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 868,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 122,354 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

