Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 3,584 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 124,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.