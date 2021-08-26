Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

JHMM opened at $53.66 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10.

