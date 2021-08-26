Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 909.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.00 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.