Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

