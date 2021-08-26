Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

