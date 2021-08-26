Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

