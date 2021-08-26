Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 6644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

