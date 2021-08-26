Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 6644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
