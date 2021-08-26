GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTXO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 242,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,997. GTX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

