Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.