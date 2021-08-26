Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Guess? shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 46,053 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guess? by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

