Guess? Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,823 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,728% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

