Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

