Gulden Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $9,232.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00360196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,250,156 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

