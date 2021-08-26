Guy Levy Sells 546,709 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guy Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $15,664,000.00.

BCAB stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 326,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,315. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

