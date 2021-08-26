GXChain Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,515,753 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

