GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:GXO opened at $87.04 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

