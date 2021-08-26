H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

