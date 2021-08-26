Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.51.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

