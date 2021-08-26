Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,467.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

