HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Up 164.4% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $60,455.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 164.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.78 or 1.00213375 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01024958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.10 or 0.06655791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.