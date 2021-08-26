Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 6,140 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 3,032,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.