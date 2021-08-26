Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 1,826,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,497. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07.

