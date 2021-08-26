Hamel Associates Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 4.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

