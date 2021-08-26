Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. 3,986,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

