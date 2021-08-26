Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.42. The stock had a trading volume of 294,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

