Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
