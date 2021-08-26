Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,171 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

