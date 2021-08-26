Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.