Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $173.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.