Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.35% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

