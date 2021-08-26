Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 155,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.33% of EverQuote worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,639 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

