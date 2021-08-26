Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,051 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.