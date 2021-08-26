Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,452 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $334.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

