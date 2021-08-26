Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.94% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZRE opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $917.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

