Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 262,854 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.62 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

