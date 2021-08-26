Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

