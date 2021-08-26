Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

