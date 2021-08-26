Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

