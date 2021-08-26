Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,368 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.23% of Daqo New Energy worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DQ stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.