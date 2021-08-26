Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $173,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

